Kashmir continues to reel under intense cold

Rising Kashmir News / PTISrinagar, Jan 09:
Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold with Gulmarg skiing resort recording a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius.
A MeT official said minimum temperature in Srinagar fell to minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.
He said Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. “Kokernag registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.”
“Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius last night and the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg registered a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius,” the official said.
He said Leh recorded a low of minus 9.9 degrees Celsius last night while mercury in the nearby Kargil settled at a low of minus 15.6 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast another spell of precipitation including snowfall in Kashmir from Thursday.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).