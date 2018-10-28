Kashmir Conflict: It is time to work for humanity and human race

Arshad Khan
Historically, Kashmir conflict in its current form is there from the partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan, or to be precise from the date Kashmir acceded to India and when the state got divided like the rest of India. The current state is that part of the state is with India, a smaller, but a big enough, part is with Pakistan and another portion has been gifted to China.
In this respect all these parities and the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir are parties to the conflict. If we take the resolutions that were passed in the Security Council of the United Nations Organization in to consideration then the UN can also be called as a party to the dispute.
Any solution to the conflict makes the participation of all the parties imperative in working out a resolution. In case any party is left out in the resolution process the chances of success of reaching to any agreement are bleak. The involvement of UN can hasten the process of resolution of the conflict and so its involvement is of paramount importance.
The resolution of this conflict is a must for the reason that this is one of the most dangerous conflicts in the world which could, if unresolved, start a chain reaction which has the potential to hurt the human race dearly.
All the three countries involved in the conflict are nuclear weapons possessing nations and they have piled up a stockpile of these weapons which are enough to signal the end of the world, and all the forms of life in the planet.
The presence of the United States of America in the neighborhood and the interest of this country in the region make the resolution of the dispute even more pressing. Russia is also showing occasional interest in the region which either is not an encouraging sign for the global peace.
It is the stubborn, and unreasonable, attitude of the two main parties of the dispute, India and Pakistan, which fails all them to reach to any agreement in the matter. Otherwise the resolution of this conflict is in the best interest of all the parties; it is in the interest of India that of Pakistan an especially in the interests of the people of Kashmir.
The latter are suffering beyond limits on account of the continuance of the conflict. It seems the other two parties are in connivance to cause much pain to Kashmiri people as they can, they have framed their policies in such way that every implementation results causing grave hardships to the people of the state. The international community is witnessing all the sufferings of the people of Kashmir as mute spectators.
Both countries, India and Pakistan are spending major portion of their budgets on defense and defense related matters. They are making huge investments in the area of defense and the main reason for these spending and this huge expenditure is the mutual rivalry that exists between these two countries.
Had that not been the case they would have not required to lay so much emphasis on military preparations. Had that not been the case they would have been able to reserve major chunk of their budgets towards the betterment of their people and countries.
Had they worked with mutual respect and peace the region would have been a zone of peace than a zone of war which it has been in the past, which it may become anytime in the future. And, had they resolved the Kashmir conflict all their rivalry and animosity would have ended long ago.
About the people of Kashmir what hardship and suffering is not there which they are not facing. Life for them is like hell. There is not a single day when no deaths are reported on account of irresolution of this conflict. There is not a single day when no atrocities and tortures are committed against Kashmir people. There is not a single day when no molestations and maltreatment is committed against the women fold of Kashmir, and maltreatment irrespective of the gender of the person, even worst kinds of rapes have been committed against Kashmiris.
And, these is not a single day when the border of the state with Pakistan has remained hundred percent calm in the recent past. In all these cases Kashmiris are at the receiving end.
In all the cases Kashmiris are dying, when a militant is killed in most of the cases it is a Kashmiri, when a policeman dies, he too is Kashmir, when a CRPF personnel is killed here again it is Kashmiri in majority of the casualties and even when an army man dies it is a Kashmiri now a days. This is something that is being done under a meticulously working anti Kashmiri policy.
India has created such conditions in the state that a Kashmiri is made to fight another Kashmiri without giving them an impression that they are handled by remote control from somewhere else. Like in every anti-militancy related operation credit is given to Jammu and Kashmir police, as if the this police is the vanguard of counterinsurgency operations.
In reality it is a ploy to make the policemen the primary targets of militant attacks so that army and army men are spared and in case there some damage is caused it too ends up being caused against the Kashmiri working in army.
Kashmiris are made cannon fodder; they have been made as the easily dispensable commodity. When the parties need to sacrifice anything they sacrifice a Kashmir or a number of them. Nobody and party is concerned about this painful and desperate state of Kashmiri.
Instead more sufferings are inflicted upon them. They are used to satisfy the egos of the leadership of India and Pakistan. They are used to get and give huge electoral gains. And, every time these is an election, at the national level or at any other level, Kashmiris are made to suffer to given the parties in the election electoral gains.
The response of the Kashmiris is not of submission but of resistance. They resist all the designs and attempts of Indian state to bring in the submission of the people of Kashmir. They have been doing this from the very first day and from the last decade of the last century they have redoubled their efforts to bring in that submission.
But, Kashmiris submit not, they instead have started showing fierce resistance and resolve against the atrocities of the Indian state. They now remain in a state of readiness to sacrifice their lives always. They have not started to celebrate death and give heroes send off to the dead martyrs.
Both at the civilian level and at stage of the rebels the resolve and dedication towards the cause have gained new heights. The resolve and resistance of the civilians has gone up to such an extent where they are sacrificing their lives to save the armed rebels, every time there is an encounter civilians try to disrupt the operation and held the rebels to escape.
In the process, if civilians are killed they are treated as heroes and martyrs only. As for as the rebels are concerned they have given up all the fear, they fight untrained till the last breathe of their lives. The might of state has not been able to end militancy from the state instead the militancy is touching new heights with every death in their ranks.
In both the cases of civilian and armed rebels’ deaths, it is not easy to mark out about who is winner is and who the loser. In majority of the case if any loser seems there it is none other than the Indian state for the simple reason that deaths given strength to resistance and resolve of the people to fight.
At the same time these deaths make the case of India in Kashmir weak, and it makes that case weak internationally. The recent reports issued by some international bodies, about the human right record in the state, is a proof in hand.
Kashmir is a conflict and an internationally acclaimed dispute. There is no gain in the existence of the dispute. The Indian state could do well to recognize and acknowledge the existence of this dispute and a pressing need to resolve it.
Moreover, these is not advantage in remaining adamantly attached with a failed approach, and to stick to a position which has ultimately hurt the Indian interests. India should make course correction and analyze the whole issue afresh.
Any serious analysis will bring forth the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute by taking all the concerned parties in confidence and making adjustments with them to work out a workable solution and resolution. It would be in the best interests of India and all the parties associated with the dispute and the world at large.
The other party should equally be adjusting and ready to make compromise where making compromises could bring greater returns for all towards the resolution of the dispute.
Enough of time, resources, human resources and energies of the concerned parties has been wasted in fulfilling some ideologies and party interest. It is time to look at the bigger picture and this picture shows the parties in great loss with there being the threats of greater losses. Humanity demands the parties to act sensibly and cautiously.
Aggression can be remedy but not in this case, here human consideration and the interests of the countries and people need to be given priority. It is time to work for the humanity and human race, let the race be made more secure by solving all the conflicts and disputes including the Kashmir dispute. Let there be a beginning.
