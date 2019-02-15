Kashmir Conflict: A narrative or reality

Bilal Ahmad
Jammu and Kashmir is famous for its geographical attributes throughout the world like high mountains, valley in valley, lush green meadows, pure water springs and above all the mesmerizing lakes in short a complete tourist destination.
People around the globe know and look towards it through the same prism. They skip the all-important chapter about Kashmir that it is the land belongs to human beings who have similar make up as other human beings live in the other part of the world.
The inhabitants of so called paradise feel suffocation, torture and disbelief in the system. Its youth have been turned to wall and have no alternative but to engulf besides himself the whole next to him in the fierce fire.
Now the question is what is the problem with the inhabitants of so called paradise? If there such a loving environment which has the power to rejuvenate the dead soul.
The answer for it lies in the golden pages of history where it is enshrined that it is the unfinished agenda of the partition theory, which prevailed in 1947.
Kashmir has its own history known to everybody but unfortunately enlightened ones blink while reading the same. It was then when there was no Pakistan, no Bangladesh, and no India. Yes there was British India. Kashmir issue is because of unfulfilled promises made to the Kashmiris.
If Kashmiris are facing miseries, agony, sorrow, lawlessness, corruption, injustice, mental torture, destruction both economic and structural it is only because of a handful self-styled politicians who from time to time bulldozed the aspirations of their own people on behest of their masters for their petty gains.
Long back there was illiteracy, poverty and after all some hope that was prompting an individual to think about the mainstream politics as a via media to cliff the wings of the dangers that the subcontinent is heading towards but now the scenario is difficult people are familiar not only about the domestic issues that surface here and there but about the geo political scenario which renders the mainstream politics in valid and a heap of garbage here in Kashmir.
The issue of Kashmir was the perception then but now it is reality. It is no longer a narrative or a canon fodder for election gains and dirty politics. It has the power to engulf the whole world in its fold as in common terms in destruction. World renowned political proficient have already declared it as the “flesh point of nuclear war”.
What is the necessity of the hour that will prove a boon in the long run if not shortly? The answer probably is the youth who have to stood firm and stop these tactics that these self-styled leaders (both state and central) are adopting here during time of opposition and election seasons.
If the youth again will show the dismal performance as is the record stored as chapters of history books and known to everybody then the issues will become more complicated and the span of death, destruction, agony, sorrow, lawlessness, injustice etc. will never vanish from this paradise. The eyes aspiring for tears of happiness will turn dry and generations to come never forgive us.
So it is necessary for the people who care for the humanity stand against this current cycle of gambling and deception and restrain the ill designs of these power hungry beasts from the power.
I am not denying the mainstream politics but advocating for clean mainstream politics which will prove for us a boon in disguise, stop the glorification of monsters for ever and will provide us a way forward.
By doing this the central government will amend its ways and stop interfering in the belief that Kashmiris are possessing about the democracy and will pave the way for a smart breed of leaders who will work for the people and become successful to convey the message strongly that Kashmiris are peace loving people, having belief in strong democraticinstitutions, and straightforward politics.
And in this way an environment of mutual understanding will prevail and a peaceful atmosphere for meaningful dialogue will be created and the humanity will be freed from the chains of hatred and in the same time happiness, brotherhood, communal harmony will prevail.
Author is a research scholar in Department of English & Foreign Languages, SRM University, Delhi
ahmadbilal9805@yahoo.in