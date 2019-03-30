Kashmir Chess Festival held in South Kashmir

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing Mega Kashmir Chess Festival, training sessions and events were held in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag on Friday.

In Shopian district, major training session was formally inaugurated by SDM Sayeed Ahmad KAS at Innovation Public School Zainapura.

Finals of Shopian district will be held on Saturday.

About 1500 players from different areas attended training camps and events in Shopian district.

This festival is sponsored by J and K State sports council and initiated by Secretary J&K State Sports Council Dr. Naseem Javed Choudhary.

Festival is held under the guidance of Atul Kumar Gupta President AJKCA and Managed and organized by all the members of Kashmir division and district bodies.

About 10000 players are expected to participate in training and events in all the 10 districts at different venues.

“Association was satisfied to see such a huge participation in Ist ever big event in south Kashmir where despite very tense situation and ongoing encounters, a lot of youth were attracted towards the chess festival,” a spokesperson of the association in a statement said.

“This type of event will go a long way in involvement of youth towards sports and positive direction,” said Atul Kumar Gupta President of AJKCA. The Association has thanked the council for supporting the event and infrastructure. Total cash prizes of Rs.150000 and 240 medals will be distributed among the winners of this festival.

Events in rest districts will be held from 29 to 31 March. All the details are available at www.alljkchess.com