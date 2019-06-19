Kashmir Chess C’ship from June 23

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All J&K Chess Association is going to organise Kashmir Chess Championship 2019 and coaching camp from June 23.

A spokesperson of the association said that the championship under the ages of J&K State Sports Council, U-25 category for boys and girls will be held at TRC Cricket Ground Hut Dalgate Srinagar from June 23 to 26 2019.

“All the interested players from all districts of Kashmir division are welcome to participate in it and get registered themselves upto June 21 2019 upto 2.pm .The first top three players will be selected for upcoming under 25 National Chess Championship 2019 being held at Jammu from 01-08-2019 to 07/08/2019. 1. Players should be born on or after 1/1/1994,” the statement said.

“Each participant must produce a valid certificate to prove his/her age. Certificates should preferably be from the Panchayat, Municipality or Corporation. The date of birth certificates registered within one year of the birth of the child alone will be recognized and allowed to participate. For details contact 9906685844, 9858855012, 7006401589, 9697345389, 7006373715,” the statement added.