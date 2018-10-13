Kashmir chess championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
The Kashmir Chess Championship 2018 organised by All JK Chess Association concluded at Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar.
A spokesperson in a statement said that players from all categories both boys and girls (senior, junior, and sub junior) from all districts of Kashmir participated.
The championship was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council and was observed and monitored by officials of J&K State Sports Council.
The statement said that it was first time in Kashmir valley that pairing was done online by Swiss Manager Software in Senior Category.
In senior boys category, Aadil Ashraf was overall champion by securing 1st position.
Khalid Amin Gojwari, and Javid Ahmad Mir scored 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.
In senior (girls) category Angeela secured 1st position while Asifa from district Anantnag bagged 2nd position and Sana Mukhtar remained at 3rd position.
In U-19 boys category, Shayan Alam, Yasir Akbar, Shadab Alam secured first three top positions, respectively.
In U-19 girls category, Jinnah Nisar secured 1st position, Parthav Hijazi from district Kulgam bagged 2nd position, while Asra Wani got 3rd position.
In U-17 boys category Zubair Ahmad Dar secured 1st position, Yawar Javid, and Syed Rozal Sajad bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.
In U-17 girls’ category, Afrah Javid, Zobia Riyaz secured first two positions, respectively.
Asif Javid topped in U-15 boys category, while Danish Zaffar secured 2nd position and Mir Abdul Mehran bagged 3rd position.
U-15 girls’ category, Mehroz Sajad secured 1st position, followed by Mehrul Ul- Nisa of district Pulwama and Asra Rehman from district Shopian.
U-13 boys category, Aman–Ullah scored 1st position, Azmat Mir scored 2nd position, while Abid Sheeraz from Pulwama got 3rd position.
U-13 girls category, Zarnain Hurmat, Iba Ishie, and Hadiqa Abid secured first three positions, respectively.
U-11 boys category Abnay Fothdar secured 1st position, Basit Manzoor remained at 2nd while Moatasim Wani (GD Goenka Srinagar) scored 3rd position.
U-11 girls category, Fatima from (GD Goenka Srinagar) secured 1st position, Zubiya Tariq got 2nd position while Muntaha Javid from (GD Goenka Srinagar) remained 3rd.
U-9 boys category, Jibran, Jazlan Ahmad Bazaz (GD Goenka Srinagar) and Uzair Bilal (GD Goenka Srinagar) bagged first top positions, respectively.
U-09 girls category, Ambroz Sajad secured 1st position, while Zainab Aijaz (GD Goenka Srinagar) and Rida Tariq (GD Goenka Srinagar) bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.
U-07 boys category, Mohammad Jee (Cadiff School Budgasm ) secured 1st position, Sameer Ishaq secured 2nd position, and Saad Bhat (GD Goenka Srinagar) bagged 3rd position.
Dua Faisal (GD Goenka Srinagar), Fatima Mubashir (GD Goenka Srinagar) Mantasa Javid (GD Goenka Srinagar) secured first three positions, respectively.