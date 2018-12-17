Kashmir, Chenab Valley mourn Pulwama killings

Curbs in downtown, Pulwama, Sopore
Train service suspended for 2nd day
IUST, CUK postpone exams
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 16:
The normal life in Kashmir came to a grinding halt on Sunday due to shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of seven civilians in forces firing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in downtown areas of Srinagar, Pulwama and north Kashmir’s Sopore town in view of shutdown called by the JRL.
Officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.
The heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in downtown areas to prevent people from staging protests.
The force personnel had erected concertina wires on roads at sensitive locations to restrict movement of people.
The curbs were also imposed in Pulwama town in south Kashmir and north Kashmir’s Sopore town.
At both the places, the force personnel armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gears maintained tight vigil to prevent youth from taking to roads and staging protests.
All shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley while public transport was off the roads.
The shutdown was also observed in Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri, Gandoh and Kishtwar towns of Chenab Valley in response to strike called by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Seerat Committee Doda, Jamia Masjid Committee Thathri and Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar to protest the civilian killings in Pulwama.
The shops and business establishments belonging to Muslim community in Chenab Valley remained closed.
Meanwhile, train service between Banihal to Baramulla remained suspended for second consecutive day today due to security reasons.
Officials said the train service in Valley was suspended as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of law and order.
On Saturday, three militants and an Army man were killed in a gunfight at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district while seven civilians were also killed and over 30 injured in forces firing on protestors during clashes near the gunfight site, triggering massive outrage in the Valley.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for three-day protest strike (till Monday) to protest the civilian killings.
They have also called for march to Badamibagh Cantonment (Army headquarters in Srinagar) on Monday (December 17).
The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) and Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) staged protest demonstration against the civilian killings.
Chanting slogans and carrying banners with messages, “Stop human rights violations in Kashmir, stop killing Kashmiris,” the traders threatened to come on roads if the killings are not stopped in the Valley.
“The traders’ bodies will never act as mute spectators on civilians killings. We want the state and Government of India (GoI) to start dialogue with separatist leadership,” said a protesting trader.
The mobile internet services remained suspended for second consecutive day in south Kashmir and Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has postponed all the examinations scheduled on Monday, said a spokesman of the Varsity.
He said the fresh dates for the postponed exams would be notified separately.
The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also postponed the examinations scheduled for Monday.
A spokesman of IUST said new dates for the postponed exams would be notified later.
The class work, he said, would also remain suspended at the IUST campus tomorrow.