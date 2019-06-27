Kashmir Chapter to participate in Skal Asia Congress Bangalore

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An 8-member Kashmir's travel and hospitality sector delegation left for Bangalore to attend 48th edition of the Skal Asia Congress scheduled for June 27 to June 30, 2019. President Ibrahim Siah is heading the Kashmir Chapter delegation.

Skål International is world largest professional organisation of tourism industry leaders around the world, promoting global tourism, networking among them self and friendship Skal International works on a principle of “Doing Business among friends ”through global networking.

Siah said the Skal has an international presence and it is one of the best platforms for promoting tourism.

Secretary Kashmir Chapter Nasir Shah said delegates from 82 Countries are participating in to deliberate on various tourism aspects which will help us project Kashmir at a global platform.

Tourism Department is also participating in the event.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani along with travel agents and hoteliers from Kashmir will promote the State's varied tourism products at the Congress.

Besides President and Secretary, Vice President Bashir Karnai, Vice President 2 Rashid Gosani, Treasurer Noor M Shangloo, Director Public Relations A Wahid Malik members Akram Siah, Irfan Gosani, Showkat Pakhtoon and Inderpal Singh Bijral are part of the delegation.