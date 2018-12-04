Kashmir chapter of Indian Fertility Society formed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
More than 100 Gynecologists, Post graduates and doctors from all parts of the State attended the Inaugural event of Indian Fertility Society (IFS) Kashmir Chapter here.
The eminent Gynecologists of State Prof Dr Shahida Mir and Prof Dr Aabida Ahmed-HOD SKIMS Maternity Hospital officially Inaugurated the IFS Kashmir Chapter in presence of Chief Guest-Secretary General Indian Fertility Society Prof Dr Pankaj Talwar and Guest of Honour-Joint Secretary IFS Dr. Rashmi Sharma.
In her speech Prof Dr Shahida Mir congratulated the newly launched Kashmir Chapter of IFS especially the hard and dedicated work of its founder Secretary General Dr Syed Sajjad and other team members and desired such academic and informative sessions of infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in future also in J&K State.
In his welcome speech Dr Syed Sajjad made special thanks to Prof Dr Pankaj Talwar, who encouraged the chapter in one way or the other and contributed towards the realization of this IFS Kashmir Chapter and added that this Inauguration is a stepping stone to a forthcoming greater academic session of Assisted Reproductive Technology and Reproductive Medicine in coming Summer in the Paradise i.e Kashmir, the dates of which will be finalized shortly and the dates may be announced in the coming Annual IFS Conference “Fertivision-2018” at Kochi, Kerala on 15th of December. The organizers said that it was an extremely informative, enjoyable and above all valuable session and the participant doctors were keen and eager to join the Indian Fertility Society in the earliest through IFS Kashmir Chapter.
The renowned IVF Expert and Clinical Embryologist of MED AGE IVF Centre, Srinagar Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain has been recognized as founder Secretary General, IFS Kashmir Chapter for the promotion of excellence in all aspects of ART and Reproductive Medicine in the state. HOD Gynae, Govt Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar Prof. Dr. Shahnaz Teng recognized as Patron IFS Kashmir chapter. HOD Gynae, SKIMS Maternity Hospital Srinagar Prof. Dr. Aabida Ahmed recognized as Advisor IFS Kashmir chapter. HOU Gynae, Govt Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar Associate Prof. Dr. Samiya Mufti taken as Chief Spokesperson IFS Kashmir chapter, Dr. Ambreen Qureshi Associate Prof. Gynae LD Hosp taken as Joint Secretary IFS Kashmir Chapter.