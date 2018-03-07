Kashmir Chamber submits memo to CM, demands repeal of AFSPA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 6:
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Thursday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and demanded repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
KCCI president Javid Ahmad Tenga said a memorandum was submitted to Mehbooba during a meeting today.
In the memorandum, KCCI has demanded removal of AFSPA and other laws, which gives license to army and other force personnel to kill anybody without any accountability.
“Will AFSPA be removed after lakhs of Kashmiris are killed further. It has become a tool for genocide of Kashmiris,” it said.
The MoU also demands holding of talks with stakeholders internally and externally viz India, Pakistan and people of Kashmir for settlement of Kashmir issue.
It reminded PDP president of the party’s promises after forming coalition government with rightwing BJP.
“Due to lack of political will, there has been no headway for settling Kashmir issue resulting in not only bloodshed but also losses to businessmen”.
The memorandum said the State government should demand settlement of Kashmir issue once for all to end the bloodshed in the Valley.
Referring to brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano in Kathua, KCCI expressed concern over communal politics being played by the rightwing parties on the incident.
It said organisations like Hindu Ekta Manch have become emboldened and are openly demanding economic blockade of Muslims.
