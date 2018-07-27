About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir cautiously watching events around Art 35 A: Mirwaiz

Published at July 27, 2018 03:46 PM 0Comment(s)1386views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said the people of Kashmir are cautiously watching the events unfolding around the Article 35 A.

Mirwaiz in a tweet said: “At #JamaMasjid today,People of #Kashmir are cautiously & carefully watching the events around #35A as it comes up for hearing on 6August in Indian Supreme Court.Kashmiris will not take machinations against them lying low and will oppose them tooth and nail,People will hit the....(sic)."

In second tweet he said: “streets and resist it forcefully.The resulting consequences will entirely be the responsibility of those who will force people to take drastic steps. (sic).”

Supreme Court will hear the case regarding controversy surrounding Article 35 A on August 6.

