Kashmir can be resolved through dialogue, not militarily: Hurriyat (M)

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Dialogue offer by Imran should be taken seriously’

Hurriyat Conference (M) Monday urged upon Government of India (GoI) to take the repeated offer of dialogue of Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, seriously and favored talks as means of resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The separatist conglomerate said that there was nothing new in the remark of dialogue, but Hurriyat Conference (M) has been saying this since its inception.

A spokesperson of Hurriyat said, “Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including the Kashmir issue should also be seriously considered as a way forward.”

“Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past seventy two years naturally want its resolution and since its inception when all parties came together under one umbrella the APHC has been maintaining and reiterating that engagement and dialogue among stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of resolution of Kashmir issue and not force,” he added.

Stating that the separatists have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past, the spokesman said, “Hurriyat Conference (M) believes that this issue cannot be resolved militarily or through confrontation but by dialogue and deliberations.” (KNS)