About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir can be resolved through dialogue, not militarily: Hurriyat (M)

‘Dialogue offer by Imran should be taken seriously’

 Hurriyat Conference (M) Monday urged upon Government of India (GoI) to take the repeated offer of dialogue of Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, seriously and favored talks as means of resolution of Kashmir dispute.
The separatist conglomerate said that there was nothing new in the remark of dialogue, but Hurriyat Conference (M) has been saying this since its inception.
A spokesperson of Hurriyat said, “Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including the Kashmir issue should also be seriously considered as a way forward.”
“Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past seventy two years naturally want its resolution and since its inception when all parties came together under one umbrella the APHC has been maintaining and reiterating that engagement and dialogue among stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of resolution of Kashmir issue and not force,” he added.
Stating that the separatists have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past, the spokesman said, “Hurriyat Conference (M) believes that this issue cannot be resolved militarily or through confrontation but by dialogue and deliberations.” (KNS)

 

Latest News

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

Jun 24 | Agencies
Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Jun 24 |
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
News about summer vacation in educational institutes

News about summer vacation in educational institutes 'fake': DC Srinag ...

Jun 24 | Agencies
Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Jun 24 | Agencies
Govt should revisit

Govt should revisit 'muscular approach’ in south Kashmir, says Tarigam ...

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

Jun 24 | Riyaz Bhat
Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
RBI deputy governor resigns

RBI deputy governor resigns

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Jun 24 | AP/Press Trust of India
Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir can be resolved through dialogue, not militarily: Hurriyat (M)

‘Dialogue offer by Imran should be taken seriously’

              

 Hurriyat Conference (M) Monday urged upon Government of India (GoI) to take the repeated offer of dialogue of Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, seriously and favored talks as means of resolution of Kashmir dispute.
The separatist conglomerate said that there was nothing new in the remark of dialogue, but Hurriyat Conference (M) has been saying this since its inception.
A spokesperson of Hurriyat said, “Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including the Kashmir issue should also be seriously considered as a way forward.”
“Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past seventy two years naturally want its resolution and since its inception when all parties came together under one umbrella the APHC has been maintaining and reiterating that engagement and dialogue among stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of resolution of Kashmir issue and not force,” he added.
Stating that the separatists have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past, the spokesman said, “Hurriyat Conference (M) believes that this issue cannot be resolved militarily or through confrontation but by dialogue and deliberations.” (KNS)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;