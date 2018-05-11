‘Kashmir burning due to negligent attitude of PDP, BJP’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
JKPCC Thursday said a delegation of senior Congress leaders led by its president G A Mir participated in the All Party Meeting (APM) convened by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday and held detailed discussions about overall security scenario of the State, especially Kashmir valley and placed it’s serious concern before the APM.
JKPCC added delegation also held detailed discussion over “the mis-governance of PDP-BJP Coalition and its failure on all counts”, saying that the contradiction in the approach of PDP and BJP with regard to Kashmir situation will remain the cause behind extremely volatile situation.
JKPCC statement said apart from Mir, the delegation comprised of senior Congress leader Taj Mohi U Din, MLC Vice President G N Monga, MLA, General Secretary Usman Majeed, senior leader & treasurer Krishan Kumar Amla.
Participating in the debate, statement said Mir told the meeting that “government has failed on all counts, and Kashmir was burning due to the negligence and mis-governance of PDP-BJP Coalition, which have never been on the same page, the contradiction in their approach about the Kashmir situation has added to the chaos”.
Statement said Mir suggested certain measure to reach out to people to restore peace and confidence among them, “as loss of civilians has damaged the peace very badly”.
Statement quoting Mir said: “The agenda of alliance as agreed by both parties has not been implemented so far, even an iota of the agenda of alliance has not been implemented or discussed even after passing of 1100 days of the Coalition Government, people got nothing after voting for PDP in valley.”
Statement said he told Chief Minister in the meeting that PDP and BJP have never been on the same page with regard to Kashmir, and “for the fact, she herself has not been able to make her coalition partner to have even discussion over the Agenda of Alliance, in which much has been promised to people after securing votes from them. Every promise made by them has fallen flat.”
Statement added he told the Chief Minister that those “who have danced during her poll rallies in 2014 Assembly elections were being killed and there is no end to violence in Kashmir valley. The irony is that she has not been able to ensure end to civilian killings, even she has not been able to ensure restraint by the forces while dealing with the situation, as a result, dozens of civilians were killed.”
Statement said Mir told the Chief Minister that Kashmir is burning due to “negligent attitude and mis-governance” on the part of PDP BJP.
Statement said Mir told both PDP and BJP in APM that “they have betrayed and back-stabbed people for power and all the promises they made to people have fallen flat, as result there is great anguish among the people across the State especially in Kashmir valley, leading to the extremely volatile situation”.
Statement said Mir also told APM that the ruling dispensation was “hell bent upon to erode the democratic institutions of the State for personal benefit, as a result, there is a great disillusionment among the people”.
Statement said Mir emphasized that Chief Minister being head of the UHQ should ensure restraint from forces side while dealing with the situation, so that there is no loss of civilian life.
Statement said Mir further told in APM that “Congress being the constructive Opposition have supported every initiative of the government, thus contributing towards peace and normalcy in valley and it will remain committed on it’s stated position of working for peace and tranquility and safety of people”.
Statement quoting Mir said the safety of people will remain on top of Congress agenda and one among the great concerns of the Party.