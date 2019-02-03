Kashmir bracing for another spell of snowfall from Feb 5

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 2:
After receiving ample amount of snowfall in January, Kashmir is likely to experience another spell of snowfall from February 5.
According to the local weather department, another spell of moderate rain and snowfall is likely in Kashmir from night of February 5.
“Weather will remain dry till February 5 evening. However, another spell of snow will affect the region from February 5 to 7,” Director, Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.
He said the influence of Western disturbance would lead to snowfall in the Valley from February 5 evening till February 7.
Meanwhile, weather in the State improved on Saturday after three days of inclement weather.
Srinagar recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius during the night while Jammu city recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam - 9.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.
The temperature in Leh settled at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius. In Kargil the temperature dropped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius and in Drass, it was minus 21.4 degrees Celsius.