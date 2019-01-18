Kashmir braces for heavy snowfall starting Saturday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The heavy snowfall will occur in Kashmir Valley starting from Saturday, the Meteorological department said on Friday.
The snowfall will gradually become heavier and stronger in intensity till January 23rd, said a weather official.
The snowfall is likely to disrupt both surface and air connectivity during this period, while Divisional administration has warned people not to move around in avalanche prone areas, store enough edibles and other essentials.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 10.3 and Gulmarg minus 10 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Leh and Kargil towns recorded minus 15.6 and minus 19.2 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu city was 5.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.3, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8 degree Celsius.