Kashmir boycotts again, Jammu votes again

Poll percentage drops from 8% to 3.4% in Valley
Jammu witnesses 78.6% turnout
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 10:
The poll boycott was also witnessed in the second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Kashmir that only recorded 3.4 percent turnout while Jammu continued to witness brisk polling recording 78.6 percent voter turnout.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shaleen Kabra, the overall polling percentage across the State in the second phase of municipal polls stood at 31.3 percent.
Kabra said in Jammu division, 78.6 percent polling was witnessed in 214 wards that went to polls today while Kashmir division witnessed 3.4 percent polling in 49 wards with Bandipora recording the highest 35.6 percent voting.
In Jammu division, the highest polling percentage of 84.4 percent was recorded in Reasi, the CEO said.
He said the cumulative polling percentage till date was 47.2 percent with 67.7 percent voting recorded in Jammu division and 8.3 percent in Kashmir division in Phase-I and Phase-II.
Like in the first phase, polling largely remained peaceful with no major untoward incident reported from anywhere.
The CEO said 544 polling stations were designated across the State for Phase-II with 270 polling stations in Kashmir division and 274 in Jammu division.
He said 1029 candidates were in the fray for 263 municipal wards for phase-II with 881 candidates in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division for Phase-II.
According to the official data till 4 pm, Anantnag recorded voter turnout of 1.1 percent.
In Baramulla a total percentage of votes stood at 7 percent.
Kupwara recorded turnout of 5.1 percent.
Similarly, Srinagar recorded a mere 2.3 percent voter turnout.
In Jammu division, voter turnout was better as people in long queues were waiting in polling booths to cast their votes.
In Kishtwar and Doda, 72.8 percent voter turnout was recorded.
Ramban recorded 79.5 percent voter turnout.
Similarly, Reasi recorded 84.4 percent turnout while Udhampur and Kathua recorded 79.2 and 79.4 percent voting.
The polling began at 6 am and ended at 4 pm amidst tight security.
In the first two phases, 4,36,285 voters have exercised their franchise of a total of 9,33,000 voters who were eligible to vote for these two phases.
Meanwhile, according to the official statement, re-poll would be held in the third phase at one polling station in Anantnag in ward 23 due to EVM malfunction.
While a fresh elections will be held in ward 2 of Ramban municipal committee due to death of a candidate.
The two major political parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had boycotted polls by linking their participation with Government of India’s stand on Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to the residents of the State.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for poll boycott while militants had warned contestants of dire consequences.
The third phase of ULB polls would be held on October 13.