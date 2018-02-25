Kashmir bound truck catches fire inside Jawahar Tunnel

Shafat MirQazigund:
A goods carrier truck from Punjab, bearing registration number PB-13AB 9592, heading to Kashmir valley, caught fire inside the Jawahar Tunnel Saturday afternoon, bringing all the traffic to halt briefly inside one of the tubes.
The Beacon rescue team that detected the smoke emanating from the truck which was carrying ply boards was quick to respond to the incident.
“A goods truck caught fire in the centre of Jawahar Tunnel when it was heading towards Kashmir, this afternoon. As soon as our CCTV cameras installed inside the tunnel picked up visuals of the fire, we dispatched a team from outside the tunnel and rescued the driver-conductor duo and brought the flames under control. Fortunately, there was no injury or loss of life in this incident as the personnel were swift to respond,” Beacon official told Rising Kashmir.
He said a diesel tanker and many other passenger vehicles were moving behind this truck, which could have proved disastrous.
“Our men immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated all the passengers instantly,” said the Beacon official.
