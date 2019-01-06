Kashmir bound passengers stranded in Jammu as traffic suspended on Sgr-Jmu highway

AgenciesJammu
Hundreds of Kashmir bound passengers are stranded at General Bus Stand here as Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed due to snowfall on the second consecutive day on Sunday.
As many as 200 passengers from Kashmir including the labourers going to the valley are stuck up at the bus stand here due the blocked road.
"One way traffic was allowed in the morning before 1100 hours but thereafter no private or commercial vehicle was allowed to move on the highway due to heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions," a police official here said.
According to the officials, inclement weather conditions are still continue, adding that BRO men are on job to clear the road.
Meanwhile, the district administration has issued directions to the hoteliers and lodges owners besides the restaurant runners not to overcharge from the passengers and anybody found indulged into the exercise will invite action.
However, temperature has dipped further due to ongoing snowfall in hilly belts and rains and cloudy weather conditions in the plains.
[UNI]