About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir bone of contention between two nuclear neighbors: Geelani

Published at November 30, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)249views


Srinagar:

Committing on Pakistan premier’s Kashmir statement, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that “Kashmir was in fact a bone of contention between two nuclear neighbors.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that it is the undoubted historic fact that this sore in the shape of Kashmir continues to bleed right from the birth of both sovereign countries.
Terming the statement of Ministry of External Affairs that the “Jammu and Kashmir was integral and inalienable part of India” as brazen lie and cunningly deceitful which India “arrogantly” parrots for the last 71 years, but has not changed the contours and dimensions of this long pending dispute, the spokesman in a statement said. He said that there are ample proofs and concrete indications that prove beyond doubt that this piece of land is a disputed territory. Hurriyat chairman said that once again hand of friendship extended by Pakistan has been turned down by rulers of India, which speaks of their euphoric and proudy attitude of power and might.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top