Kashmir-Bengal cultural connection begins

NGO Dishari releases audio CD of Lal vaakhs in Bengali language
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 26:
Inspired by poetry (vaakhs) of famous Kashmiri poet Lal Ded, West Bengal based Non Government Organization (NGO), Dishari on Friday released first audio CD of Lal Ded for the first time in Bengali language.
Addressing media persons, Prof. Shamik Ghosh said poetry of Lal Ded has inspired him to translate her ‘vaakhs’ into Bengali language and it would act as a bridge between Kashmiri and Bengali culture.
He dedicated his first audio CD to Maki Kazumi, who is from Japan and is inspired by Baul philosophy.
Ghosh said, in 2016, he came to know about Lal Ded poetry in NCERT book and was mesmerized by the depth of her poetry. He said after that he started immediately searching for her work and philosophy.
“For Lal Ded’s poetry I read Jayalal Kaul book and that helped me a lot. It is Lal Ded poetry which motivated me to write her songs into Begali,” Ghosh said.
Ghosh started working in 2016 to write lyrics in Bengali. He said within one month he wrote around 20 vaakhs and translated into Bengali language.
On the occasion, patron of Ahad Zargar Memorial Foundation, Khurshid Ahmad Zargar appreciated the work of Prof Ghosh for translating vaahks of Lal Ded into Bengali language. Zargar said without payment, no one is ready to work for uplifment for Kashmiri language.
There are dozens of departments working for Kashmiri language but things remain unchanged on ground, he said.
“If Kashmiri poetry is translated into other languages, it will be known to the world,” Zargar said adding that if Sufi poetry is taken out of Kashmiri poetry nothing will be there.
On the occasion founder and Secretary, Dishari, Monashi Das said though Lal Ded’s philosophy was influenced by Buddhism, Sufism and Hindu purans, but she did not belong to any particular religion.
“Her songs are still popular in Bengal and considered with the highest regards and her vaakhs are highly appreciated,” she said.
Das said they want to explore vaakhs and philosophy of the great saint poet Lal Ded among a larger group of the society in India particularly in Bengal.
She said from past 22 years, Dishari is working for exploration and development of folk culture and folk artists of West Bengal.
“Being completely devoted in search of the innermost self and mind, Lal Ded used to sing these vaakhs to express her inner feelings,” Manashi said.
Das said there is a deep link between Kashmir and Bengal. Fakir Lalon Shah of Bengal whose poetry matches with poetry of Lal Ded reflects the true essence.
Secretary said songs of Lal Ded are greatly appreciated in both West Bengal and Bangladesh. It is a beginning of cultural exchange between Bengal and Kashmir.
Das said his organization is thinking to compile a book on Lal Ded vaakhs in Bengali with original scripts and detailed meaning in English.
The artists from West Bengal and Bangladesh who have composed the audio CD include Sadhan Das Bairagya, Subhas Chakraborty, Manashi Das, Mousumi Chatterjee, Arpan Chakrabarty, Arpita Chakraborty (West Bengal), Monika Khanom Sumi, Mousumi Bala, Nazmul Hasan Probhat, Lameya Oyshorjo, Oikko Jeet (Bangladesh).
