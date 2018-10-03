Kashmir Bench Press, Deadlift Championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Bench Press & Deadlift Championship 2018 concluded successfully on 30 September 2018 at Hybrid Fitness Jawaher Nagar Srinagar.
The championship was organised by Kashmir Powerlifting Association (KPA) under the banner of All J&K State Powerlifting Association which is affiliated with Powerlifting India.
Over 85 players participated from all the districts of Kashmir valley.
Those who secured 1st places in their respective category have been selected for upcoming state championship being to be held from 5 October to -7 October 2018 at Jammu.
Feroz Shah General Secretary of KPA gave away the prices among the players and announced the date for next powerlifting championship for 4 November 2018 titled "Hybrid FitnessPowerlifting Championship" with cash Price of Rs 10000 for a power man of the event.
Under 66kg category, Sheikh Umer, Nayeem and Nazir Ahmad Mir secured first three places. Under 74kg category, Burhan won the championship. In under 83kg category, Wasim, Sheikh Sajid and Momin won the positions. In 93kg category, Wasim Raja, Idrees Mehraj and Waqar secured first three positions. Under 105kg category, Shuja, Hashir Shah bagged the first two positions.
Results of Deadlift
In 59kg category, Nasir Ali got first place. In 66kg category, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Sheikh Umer and Nayeem were declared first three winners. In 74kg category, Burhan, Irfan Aftab Malik and Farhan were declared winner. 83kg category, Momin, Sheikh Sajid and Taib secured firs three positions. In 93kg category, Waqar, Asif and Asif Gul bagged first three positions. In 105kg category, Shuja, Bashir Shah bagged positions.