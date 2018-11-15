Kashmir belongs to Pakistan: Afridi

Rising Kashmir NewsIslamabad, Nov 14:
Flamboyant cricketer and former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Khan Afridi Wednesday said Kashmir belongs to Pakistan.
“Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan (sic),” Afridi tweeted.
His tweet came in response to his remarks that Pakistan does not want Kashmir as it could not even manage its four provinces.
“I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die. Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. It can’t even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful,” he can be heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.
The video drew a strong backlash with Twitterati in Pakistan lambasting the former cricketer for his “unpatriotic comments”.
Afridi then issued a statement on Twitter, where he said, “My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.”
He said the clip was incomplete and had been taken out of context.
Afridi first spoke on Kashmir after international matches in Mohali and Kolkatta when he thanked Kashmiris who had come to support the Pakistan cricket team during the matches.
He created ripples across India and set the Twitterati abuzz with his tweet on Kashmir situation: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed (sic)?”
Earlier, in a telephonic interview to Rising Kashmir from Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, Afridi had asked Kashmiri youth to “continue their education in every circumstance” and study at home if the education institutions continue to remain shut.
Afridi, who came to prominence when he smashed the fastest century in one day cricket of 37 balls against Sri Lanka at the age of 16, had said, “My message to Kashmiri youth is to make judicious use of time. Study at home if the schools are shut. Education is very, very important for you, for all.”
On whether he had any plans to visit Kashmir to meet the youth who admire him, Afridi had said: “Insha Allah plan banega... jab waqt hoga... bilkul aayenge... Chakar lagayenge. (Insha Allah there will be a plan, I will come. I will surely come one day to Kashmir.”
“First Kashmir issue will have to be resolved. You people are struggling hard for freedom. Once Kashmir gets freedom, I will love to come there,” the flamboyant cricketer known for his high strike rate and for winning Pakistan 2009 World T20 said.
Afridi, who won the most Man of the Match awards (32) for Pakistan in One Day Cricket, had said the present situation was not good in Kashmir.
“Once everything turns normal. Kashmir issue will be solved. We will come definitely,” he told Rising Kashmir.
On whether he had any plans to extend Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) operations in Kashmir, he had said: “In future, we will definitely start working in Kashmir as well. We work for humanity. But as of now our focus is on my nearby areas of my native place where people need more assistance. We are working in these areas presently.”
Afridi, who has a whopping 395 wickets and 8064 runs including six centuries and 39 fifties in One Day International cricket in 398 matches, 98 wickets and 1416 runs with four fifties in 98 Twenty20 International matches, and 48 wickets and 1716 runs with five centuries and eight fifties in 27 Test matches, continues to be one of the most popular cricketers in the world despite having retired from international cricket.
