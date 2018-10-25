Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris: Er Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Reacting sharply to Governor Satya Pal Malik’s claim that J&K parties have no right to talk about Indo Pak talks, MLA Langate Er. Rasheed said in a statement Thursday, “Governor has said nothing new except making New Delhi’s real designs open.”
While interacting with students from various universities in Srinagar, Er. Rasheed said “Who can deny that Kashmiris are the fundamental party to the dispute and have been tasting the bitterness’s of India and Pakistan winning their freedom.”
“Not only United Nations but New Delhi and Islamabad have talked to legitimate leadership of Kashmir from 1947 till date. Had it been a bilateral issue New Delhi would never have utilized the services of Late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to persuade the Pakistani leadership for honourable settlement of the dispute between three parties,” he said in the statement.
“New Delhi has history of confusions and broken promises and Kashmiris don’t need recognition from India or Pakistan as Kashmir belongs to them and no one can make them their integral part or jugular vein without their approval,” Rasheed added.