Kashmir Basketball League concludes at Indoor stadium

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 3-day Kashmir basketball League concluded here at Indoor Stadium. Manchester and Contenders emerged victorious in the open category of boys and girls respectively. In boys, U17 category Basket Brawlers emerged victorious.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdary who was the Chief Guest appreciated the organizers for the event and encouraged the players.

“I congratulate both the organizers for such a great tournament and appreciate their hard work and dedication towards the game”, he said.

Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion include ADC Srinagar Kuldeep, Tehsildar district Budgam Nusrat Aziz and SI Shergadi Police station Bashir Ahmed.

The league was organized by Wasiq Ashraf and Danish Pandit and sponsored by Adeeb International, Manchester Education, Amigos, Sports 11 Cafe and The Nail Room by Savvy.

Aukif Khan, Afla and Adeeb Wani were awarded MVPs of the tournament.

In boys open Category, the final was played by AW Warriors and team Manchester in which team Manchester defeated Warriors by 51-34. Danish Pandit and Aukif Khan scored equal points for their team.

The organizers said that the main aim in the tournament was to provide a platform for the players of the valley and give them an opportunity to hone the talent in them. “Our main aim in organizing the tournament was to provide a platform for the players of the valley so as they can boost in the talent and perform better in every passing day”, Danish Pandit, one of the organizers of the league said

“I thank the sponsors for their unconditional support and encouragement throughout the league”, he added

“These kinds of opportunities are rarely provided to us and with such kind of platform we learn our flaws and try to perform better with each passing day”, Syed Waleed participating player said.

The total of 18 teams participated in the tournament in both boys and girls category.