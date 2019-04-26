Kashmir based NEET aspirants allotted four more centres

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To accommodate all the 9,250 aspirants from the Kashmir Valley for this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allotted four additional centres in the region, officials said on Thursday.

NTA had already set up NEET exam centres in the Valley for 5,750 aspirants. The remaining 3,500 aspirants had been demanding additional centres so that none of them needed to travel to centres outside the Valley.

"Four additional centres allotted now will accommodate the remaining 3,500 aspirants so that none of this year's NEET aspirants from the Valley have to travel outside to take the test", an official said here.

The four additional centres are being set up here in the Kashmir University, Gandhi Memorial College, Green Valley School and Kashmir Harvard School.

NTA officials said the aspirants are being advised on Thursday through SMS about their centre allotments.

Following the demand for setting up of additional NEET centres in the Valley, two advisors of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik -- Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K.K. Sharma -- had taken up the matter with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.