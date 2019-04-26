About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir based NEET aspirants allotted four more centres

 To accommodate all the 9,250 aspirants from the Kashmir Valley for this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allotted four additional centres in the region, officials said on Thursday.
NTA had already set up NEET exam centres in the Valley for 5,750 aspirants. The remaining 3,500 aspirants had been demanding additional centres so that none of them needed to travel to centres outside the Valley.
"Four additional centres allotted now will accommodate the remaining 3,500 aspirants so that none of this year's NEET aspirants from the Valley have to travel outside to take the test", an official said here.
The four additional centres are being set up here in the Kashmir University, Gandhi Memorial College, Green Valley School and Kashmir Harvard School.
NTA officials said the aspirants are being advised on Thursday through SMS about their centre allotments.
Following the demand for setting up of additional NEET centres in the Valley, two advisors of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik -- Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K.K. Sharma -- had taken up the matter with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.

 

Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

Apr 25 | Agencies
Candidates will have to advertise criminal records from poll expenses: ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
2.9 million children in India miss first dose of measles vaccine: UNIC ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Israel tells citizens to leave Sri Lanka over

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

Apr 25 | Agencies
SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

Apr 25 | Agencies
Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
NASA records first likely

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

Apr 25 | Shafat Mir
Iran denounces US talks with Taliban

Apr 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

Apr 25 | Agencies
Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
