Kashmir Bar terms ordinance on reservation ‘clear fraud’ on Art 370

Published at March 02, 2019


Srinagar:

‎ The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Srinagar (HCBA) on Friday said that J&K Reservation ‎‎(Amendment) Ordinance, 2004 and J&K Constitution Amendment Order, 2019, approved by Union Cabinet ‎is clearly a “fraud” on the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution of India and therefore unconstitutional, ‎liable to be rolled back.
The Bar Association while holding a daylong meeting at High Court Complex, Srinagar said that the Central ‎government cannot amend the J&K Reservation Act, 2004, and Constitution (Application to J&K) ‎Amendment Order, 1954, purportedly on the recommendations of State Administrative Council (SAC).‎
The Association remarked that the Governor of J&K is an “agent of the President of India” and cannot ‎make any kind of recommendations for issuing any Ordinance or order.‎Earlier on 19 December 2018, the State came under Presidents rule in terms of Presidential Proclamation ‎of Emergency and the President has assumed all the functions of the State and all powers vested or ‎exercisable by the Governor. ‎
The HCBA said that in terms of another notification issued by the President on 19 December 2018, the ‎Governor has to exercise only those powers granted to him subject to superintendence, direction and ‎control of the President, “making it further clear that the concurrence given by the Governor, in the ‎instant case, is a concurrence from Ceaser to Ceaser’s wife.” ‎
The Bar further said that from the constitutional perspective, the Ordinance, the Ordinance of creating ‎provisions for reservations for economically backward members of the society, as well as Constitutional ‎Application Order, 2019 is not what it purports to be but in essence and substance merely a cloak to extend to ‎the State of J&K the constitutional amendments carried out in the Constitution of India by the Constitution ‎‎(seventy-seventh Amendment) Act, 1995 as well as the 103rd Amendment.‎ The HCBA in a meeting said that the Constitution of India does not by its own force apply to the State of ‎J&K and its provisions can be extended only in accord with the mechanism constitutionally provided and ‎prescribed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.‎
Regarding declaring Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association by Centre government, Bar Association ‎said that the move is illegal and unconstitutional.‎ The Bar said that the move violates the fundamental rights of Muslim students to receive education in the ‎schools run by JeI through Falah-i-Aam Trust. The HCBA further said that by banning the JeI and curbing the peaceful religious activities of the said ‎organization is clearly an interference of the Centre government with the religious affairs of Muslims of‎Kashmir.‎

 

