Kashmir, Banihal observe shutdown

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 24:
The normal life in Kashmir Banihal town was affected by the shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the massive crackdown on separatists and any attempt to tamper with Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.
Authorities also imposed restrictions in downtown areas to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The restrictions under section 114 Cr PC were imposed in five police stations in old city including Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, M R Gunj and Safakadal to maintain peace and order.
People mostly preferred to stay indoors in view of restriction in downtown.
The contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men stood guard along roads, while coils of concertina wires were laid across roads to prevent any public gathering in the downtown.
The forces personnel were also deployed at Lal Chowk and Maisuma areas of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
All shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley while public transport was off the roads.
The weekly Sunday market at Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the market that spans nearly 2 km from Hari Singh High Street to Polo View, was also closed. The market otherwise is visited by thousands of people from across the Valley on Sundays.
The shutdown was also observed in Banihal town in response to JRL strike call.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown following a massive crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami, separatist leaders in the valley and Supreme Court hearing on Article 35A.
The arrests had triggered tensions in Valley.
Police, however, had maintained that measures were taken as part of election exercise.