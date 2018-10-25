Kashmir autumn FAM tour starting today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 24th October:
The Kashmir autumn FAM Tour-2018 is being inaugurated by Governor Malik today at SKICC, Srinagar. The event is being organized by the Tourism Department with an intention to develop tourism in the state. The department has invited reputed tour and travel companies, bloggers, promoters and travel writers of the country to take part in this prestigious event. Among others the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) is also taking active part in the meet. The spokesperson of the Association said a contingent of as many as 20 members of ATOAK, representing different adventure tour companies of the valley have confirmed to participate. The ATOAK has extended its gratitude to the secretary Tourism and Director Tourism for arranging this event of national impetus. ATOAK is hopeful that such events would help the state to revive tourism here.