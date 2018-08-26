Kashmir at most crucial, critical juncture of history: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 25:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Saturday cautioned the people of the state about “the acute and volatile situation we are facing at the most crucial and critical juncture of our history where we have to get fully prepared to take our movement towards a decisive phase”.
“Our national honor, economy and demography is at stake, if we do not rise to the occasion against the Indian constitutional, judicial and political aggression brought about in the wake of attempts of abrogating article 35-A and article 370,” said Hurriyat (G) in its statement.
Condemning the use of force against the common people especially the youth, Hurriyat Conference (G) said that “people are intimidated, subjected to 3rd degree method of torture, abused and humiliated on the pretext of cordon and search operations by the forces”.
Paying rich tributes to the youth killed in Vailo Kukarnag encounter, Hurriyat (G) reiterated that the “armed struggle is a reaction against the military approach adopted by India while ruling Jammu and Kashmir forcibly. Unleashing a reign of terror in the nook and corner of the state, especially targeting the youth is a sheer vengeance,” said Hurriyat (G).
Terming Kashmir as an internationally accepted dispute, Hurriyat Conference (G) castigated India for its “stubbornness and illogical rhetoric”.
Hurriyat (G) appealed international community to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.