Kashmir and its Sluggish Economy

May 05, 2019 | Fahad Thakur

Timeless natural beauty and a chronic political unrest- the paradox for which the vale of Kashmir is known for. The frequency and unique nature of controversial political issues that crop up in this part of the world never seizes to amaze anybody. This time it’s the highway ban imposed by the Govt on civilian traffic movement on the only road link connecting Kashmir with rest of the country. The ban which came into effect from 07th of April, says “no civilian traffic shall be allowed to ply on every Sunday and Wednesday on the national highway”. They later changed it to Sunday only. This anti-civilian, unconstitutional and illegal decision by state authority caught all sections of the society by a surprise. Not only does it violate the Fundamental constitutional right of the citizens, it also sends a very strong yet ugly message that civilian rights do not matter when it comes to the valley of Kashmir. While some mainstream political parties protested on road, others used the legal route to fight it out in the court of law. Political noise aside, there are deep and wide economic consequences which will push the already shambled state economy into a deep abyss.

Horticulture sector has contributed immensely to strengthen the financial condition of the state. This sector contributes more than 8% to SGDP. There are around 7 Lakh families which comprises of about 33 Lakh people which are directly or indirectly associated with horticulture but due to abrupt ban on public movement across national highway, industrial units related with horticulture sector have started suffering badly. Due to transit delay of the goods resulting in huge financial losses henceforth it would seriously impair livelihood opportunities of millions. As per the horticulture census about 48% of the area is covered under apple cultivation. Seasonal variations coupled with floods in the year 2014 then unrest in 2016 has already resulted in heavy loss to this sector. An unprecedented disruption on the National Highway has led to about 70% of the total intake of the apple fruit today lying in Controlled Atmosphere storages in Kashmir. Before implementing the ban, the administration should have consulted the civil society. In the absence of this move, ban appears to be unilateral move. These actions are merely supported by the people in a democracy. Accounting for 71% of the National apple production, before Highway ban the valley was sending over 500 trucks carrying the fruit to various parts of the country. The Growers fear that Rs 9000 crore industry which provides lakhs of livelihood could be in jeopardy. The Highway which helps to reach the stock to different location across India like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and many other states but unfortunately the highway blockade does not allow consignments to reach in time to these places. This can result in serious demand-supply mismatch with negative effect on export and import led products. Shortage of necessary products could lead to rise in inflation.

To make matters worse GoI also issued orders suspending the cross LOC trade between Jammu & Kashmir and PAK with effect from April 19. This cross LOC trade was started in the year 2008 as a confidence building measure and exploring economic opportunities of trade and commerce between the two regions. The main idea behind the cross LOC trade was to improve the people to people contact between the two separated parts of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Initially in the year 2008, two crossing point were demarcated, one was Srinagar – Muzaffarabad crossing point at Uri and the second was Poonch- Rawalkot crossing point at chakan da bagh where the trade of designated goods used to take place. The agreement was for the zero duty trade. Initially it was for 21 items which included embroidery items, dry fruits, apples etc. The most crucial benefit of this cross LOC trade was that, it empowered the otherwise small economy of the remote parts of LOC. The cross border trade has acted as a source of employment for the people who are living in remote areas surrounding the LOC especially for the local traders and vulnerable youth of the border areas. Now when the trade was started in the year 2008 it was worth only around 1.3 crores and currently in March 2020 the volume of trade was worth approx more than 6000 crores. As this gives clear cut indication how crucial this cross border trade has been for the people living in the area nearby. This trade also helped in conflict transformation because this trade has attracted all those divided families as well as some form of militancy and combats who were now part of this non violent and alternative region for change and conflict transformation. More than its value in currency terms this cross LOC trade holds much more symbolic value in the valley.

Economies that are open to trade tend to grow faster, improve productivity and also provide higher income level and create more opportunities to its people. Liberal and progressive trade policies enable economic growth. Instead of looking forward and using economies, roads and commerce as a bridge to settle political issue, the Govt seems to be hell bent in pushing the people of the state to wall. This can be a dangerous recipe for disaster. A pressure cooker situation which is being artificially infused is a ticking time bomb which no country in and around the region can afford to set off.

(Author is Economic Honours graduate)

fahadthakur13@yahoo.in