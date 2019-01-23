Kashmir and electrocutions

An employee of Power Development Department died Monday while repairing a power transmission line in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. Another PDD employee on Tuesday, reportedly, received burn injuries while repairing a power line in Ganderbal’s Gund area. Electrocutions in winter months has become a norm in Kashmir. As per a report published in this newspaper, the deceased employee Mohammad Sultan came in contact with a live wire and the officials said they were ‘ascertaining facts’ on whether the employee was using the safety gear. Last year PDD employee Mohammad Khalil Itoo died in an electrocution incident while as another employee Ghulam Mohammad Misger got injured. Mishaps in winter months when electric lines get snapped due to snow or extra load are commonplace in valley and the department officials know it. There are two safety concerns that the department does not seem to have addressed, which is evident from the recurring of the tragic incidents. One is – whether employees should be allowed to work on live electric wires even if they are low tension lines and the second is what kind of safety gear is provided by the department to its employees who work in the field. One of the most horrible episodes of electrocution was observed a couple of years ago when the body of a man who was electrocuted was seen hanging from live wire. The incident pushed the PDD authorities to initiate an inquiry and also improve upon the safety measures during routine maintenance and repairing. However, following the safety protocols has become questionable as new cases of electrocutions and injuries come to light. The main reason behind the mishaps has been lack of coordination among the officials and field employees. The situation in Kashmir in this regard is far from being ideal as many a times power is cut off for hours together to fix the faults. There is no reason why an employee should take the kind of risk as working with a live LT or HT line when power cuts is a frequent phenomenon in Kashmir. For coordination, the field staff is not provided with dedicated communication channels and equipment like transceivers. The safety gear provided by the department has also been pointed out for both being clumsy and being provided in rare cases. PDD higher officials do not need to be lectured on insulation and its importance in wet weather conditions. It is a basic practical step and the department officials have to implement it in letter and spirit. How else can the department save precious lives?