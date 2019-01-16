Kashmir again in grip of cold

Drass shivers at -26.6 degree C, Srinagar at - 5.8 deg C
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
The cold wave again gripped Kashmir division with the night temperature in Drass in Ladakh dropping to -26.6 degree Celsius.
A Metrological department official said Drass in Kargil, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, witnessed a minimum temperature of - 26.6 degrees Celsius Monday night.
He said mercury in Kargil settled at a low of minus 19.2 degrees Celsius while the Leh town recorded a low of minus 17.5 degrees Celsius.
“Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam registered a minimum temperature of minus 12.3 degrees Celsius,” the official said.
He said Srinagar recorded a low of - 5.8 degrees Celsius.
“Gulmarg registered a minimum temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius,” the official said.
He said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius while the nearby Kokernag town registered a minimum temperature of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius Monday night.
The meteorological office has forecast dry weather for the next few days, followed by another spell of rain and snow from January 19.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).