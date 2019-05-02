About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 02, 2019 | Muneer Ahmad Magry

Kashmir: A Tragedy of Errors

Political disillusion aside, the alienation of Kashmiris from India is mired in history, economics and psychology. The problem is not communal, although some sectarian ideologues would like to view it in that perspective. While Pakistan and India engage in shadow boxing, Kashmir is trampled underfoot. The dispute over Kashmir can only be resolved by understanding Kashmiri aspirations. The Kashmir uprising is unquestionably political in nature and unusually powerful. In its sheer power it compares with the Algerian uprising of 1954, the Palestinian Intifada of 1987, and perhaps the Vietnamese uprising of 1944. As Kashmir valley is witnessing the mass alienation since several decades, this has led to devastation, uprising in militancy ranks, quotidian brutalities. There has been various initiatives’ by successive governments to recur peace in the valley but it failed subsequently, with no reasons concealed.

The current paradoxical political environment, in which youth participation in street protests must be located. The Kashmiri youths’ dissent and protests have developed in response to the political culture that state has maintained in Kashmir. And as long as the “paradox of normalcy” persists, political protests are likely to break out. The question, if this paradox can be resolved is a difficult one? The current dispensation in New Delhi looks at Kashmir through a particular ideological prism. Some right wing folds are against Article 370, 35-A; the only legal instrument which governs the relations between the Indian union and the state of Jammu and Kashmir. To produce more alienation among Kashmiris, the current national highway ban has added sourer flavor and wound salting to the grave undisputed issue pertaining to Kashmir. For the moment, what India wants in Kashmir and what Kashmiris want - seem to be unbridgeable scenario.
The total national highway stretch from Udhampur to Barmullah is roughly 271 km; this stretch is a life line for business community and economic development of the state, comprising various major districts alongside the periphery of NH 44 from Udhampur to Baramullah. In wake of Pulwama attack which the government had placed a sightless veto for utilizing the services of national highway for two days in a week i.e. Wednesday and Sunday. The ban is altogether an ill-advised move and the failure of security agencies. The mismanagement of Kashmir discourse in terms of mass alienation in recent years can’t be subverted by such illogical moves.
The security agencies failed in ‘Toto’ to avoid the horrible incident which took place in Pulwama leaving behind the death of more than 40 CRPF soldiers. Furthermore the ban can’t be justified in any sense by putting embargo on national highway usage. Kashmiris are subjected to grave harassments in these two designated days. Apart from these two days, other days in the week also throw discrimination towards Kashmiri travelers. I personally experienced such a grave mortification when I was travelling from Handwara to Srinagar airport, and I choose Tuesday as a safer strategical move. It usually takes 1.5 hrs from Handwara to reach Srinagar, but the ill-fated day took around 3 hours to reach the Airport, I was lucky enough to catch my flight. The serious manipulations, immediate barricading and unusual ‘checks and halts’ by security forces have led the situation into a fear psychosis. I was wondering that if two days are reserved then why this mess is engulfing the other days of the week as well. The only thought I could perceive; Kashmir has been turned into a camp - a Palestine in making.
Highway ban has added ‘insult to injury’ and a serious blow to the already feeble economy of Kashmir. The ban has impacted transportation of goods and flow of tourists. Banning the transport for 48 hours in a week will lead to a huge economic loss. Shortage of essential commodities due to highway ban has led to high steep in prices which ultimately will lead to crisis and financial instability.
Since the State is already under President’s Rule, it has pushed the political class and the administration farther apart. Ironically parties such as National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party have led the voices of protest in order to gain the political mileage out of it. Petitions have been filed in the J&K High Court arguing that the restrictions violate Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The effect of any response to the Pulwama attack ought not to be an increased alienation that places troops and local people in an ‘us-versus-them timetable’. The present scenario can prove horrendous and thus leading towards an obnoxious discourse which holds no elucidation. Let us pray for peace and prosperity for the people of this land. May good sense prevail upon all?
(Author is a Research Scholar)

muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in

Latest News

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 02, 2019 | Muneer Ahmad Magry

Kashmir: A Tragedy of Errors

              

Political disillusion aside, the alienation of Kashmiris from India is mired in history, economics and psychology. The problem is not communal, although some sectarian ideologues would like to view it in that perspective. While Pakistan and India engage in shadow boxing, Kashmir is trampled underfoot. The dispute over Kashmir can only be resolved by understanding Kashmiri aspirations. The Kashmir uprising is unquestionably political in nature and unusually powerful. In its sheer power it compares with the Algerian uprising of 1954, the Palestinian Intifada of 1987, and perhaps the Vietnamese uprising of 1944. As Kashmir valley is witnessing the mass alienation since several decades, this has led to devastation, uprising in militancy ranks, quotidian brutalities. There has been various initiatives’ by successive governments to recur peace in the valley but it failed subsequently, with no reasons concealed.

The current paradoxical political environment, in which youth participation in street protests must be located. The Kashmiri youths’ dissent and protests have developed in response to the political culture that state has maintained in Kashmir. And as long as the “paradox of normalcy” persists, political protests are likely to break out. The question, if this paradox can be resolved is a difficult one? The current dispensation in New Delhi looks at Kashmir through a particular ideological prism. Some right wing folds are against Article 370, 35-A; the only legal instrument which governs the relations between the Indian union and the state of Jammu and Kashmir. To produce more alienation among Kashmiris, the current national highway ban has added sourer flavor and wound salting to the grave undisputed issue pertaining to Kashmir. For the moment, what India wants in Kashmir and what Kashmiris want - seem to be unbridgeable scenario.
The total national highway stretch from Udhampur to Barmullah is roughly 271 km; this stretch is a life line for business community and economic development of the state, comprising various major districts alongside the periphery of NH 44 from Udhampur to Baramullah. In wake of Pulwama attack which the government had placed a sightless veto for utilizing the services of national highway for two days in a week i.e. Wednesday and Sunday. The ban is altogether an ill-advised move and the failure of security agencies. The mismanagement of Kashmir discourse in terms of mass alienation in recent years can’t be subverted by such illogical moves.
The security agencies failed in ‘Toto’ to avoid the horrible incident which took place in Pulwama leaving behind the death of more than 40 CRPF soldiers. Furthermore the ban can’t be justified in any sense by putting embargo on national highway usage. Kashmiris are subjected to grave harassments in these two designated days. Apart from these two days, other days in the week also throw discrimination towards Kashmiri travelers. I personally experienced such a grave mortification when I was travelling from Handwara to Srinagar airport, and I choose Tuesday as a safer strategical move. It usually takes 1.5 hrs from Handwara to reach Srinagar, but the ill-fated day took around 3 hours to reach the Airport, I was lucky enough to catch my flight. The serious manipulations, immediate barricading and unusual ‘checks and halts’ by security forces have led the situation into a fear psychosis. I was wondering that if two days are reserved then why this mess is engulfing the other days of the week as well. The only thought I could perceive; Kashmir has been turned into a camp - a Palestine in making.
Highway ban has added ‘insult to injury’ and a serious blow to the already feeble economy of Kashmir. The ban has impacted transportation of goods and flow of tourists. Banning the transport for 48 hours in a week will lead to a huge economic loss. Shortage of essential commodities due to highway ban has led to high steep in prices which ultimately will lead to crisis and financial instability.
Since the State is already under President’s Rule, it has pushed the political class and the administration farther apart. Ironically parties such as National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party have led the voices of protest in order to gain the political mileage out of it. Petitions have been filed in the J&K High Court arguing that the restrictions violate Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The effect of any response to the Pulwama attack ought not to be an increased alienation that places troops and local people in an ‘us-versus-them timetable’. The present scenario can prove horrendous and thus leading towards an obnoxious discourse which holds no elucidation. Let us pray for peace and prosperity for the people of this land. May good sense prevail upon all?
(Author is a Research Scholar)

muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in

News From Rising Kashmir

;