KAS Officers Association expresses grief over Kumar's demise

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The KAS officers Association has expressed grief and shock over the demise of Sushil Kumar Attri, KAS officer of 2004 batch, who was posted as Deputy Director ICDS Jammu.

In a condolence meeting chaired by the President Tasaduq Hussain Mir today, the Office bearers of the Association and various other officers present expressed shock over the tragic demise of their colleague. The officers prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

The condolence meeting was also attended by Secretary Culture and Technical Education Zubair Ahmad. The colleagues and batchmates of the deceased described Sushil Attri as an energetic and lively Officer who had great administrative acumen.

