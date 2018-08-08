KAS officers Association condemns misbehavior with lady officer

‘Such maltreatment with lady magistrate on duty will demoralise officers’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The KAS officers Association has strongly condemned the misbehavior with a lady officer Neelam Khajuria SDM Katra by Ankush Sharma who is a lawyer by profession.
According to the spokesman of the Association, the incident happened when the lady officer,who is known for her integrity and professionalism, was performing her legitimate duties of removing illegal encroachments from the area.
He said during the course of the drive, Ankush Sharma s/o Bansi Lal of Kundrorian Katra misbehaved with the lady officer by using abusive language after which the lady officer lodged an FIR against the person.
He said the person, who happens to be a lawyer by profession, however managed to garner support from the local bar Council and by putting pressure on authorities got a counter FIR lodged against the lady officer.
"The Association feels that lodging of an FIR against a magistrate on duty and that too when an FIR already stands lodged in the case goes against the basic tenets of law. While the KAS Association believes that such maltreatment with a lady magistrate on duty will not only set a bad precedence but will also demoralise the officers who are discharging their legitimate duties in toughest circumstances."
The Association has requested the higher authorities to lend their support to officers in such testing times.