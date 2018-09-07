About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KAS officer among two dead after trekking group falls into crevice at Pahalgam

Published at September 07, 2018 11:13 PM 0Comment(s)1467views


KAS officer among two dead after trekking group falls into crevice at Pahalgam

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Two persons including KAS officer died on Friday evening while another sustained injuries after a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, about twenty five KM's away from Aru area of Pahalgam.


The deceased were identified as KAS officer, Naveed Jeelani, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) and Adil Shah of Alpine Group while as the injured person was identified as Hazik Ahmad.

Rescue teams of SDRF and local volunteers are heading towards incident site .

Notably, the trekking group consisting of nine members left for trekking on Sunday morning from Pahalgam. 

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top