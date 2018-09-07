KAS officer among two dead after trekking group falls into crevice at Pahalgam

Shafat MirAnantnag
Two persons including KAS officer died on Friday evening while another sustained injuries after a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, about twenty five KM's away from Aru area of Pahalgam.
The deceased were identified as KAS officer, Naveed Jeelani, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) and Adil Shah of Alpine Group while as the injured person was identified as Hazik Ahmad.
Rescue teams of SDRF and local volunteers are heading towards incident site .
Notably, the trekking group consisting of nine members left for trekking on Sunday morning from Pahalgam.