KAS examination row: HC reserves order

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which resumed after winter vacations, on Monday, reserved the orders for Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the alleged irregularities in J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive (Mains) examination of KAS batch 2016.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar after observing various facets of the case, remarked that if any aspirant is aggrieved of the selection process of PSC then “they can question the same by filing writ proceedings.”
Court also questioned the maintainability of PIL related to the matter.
On December 21, 2018, High court had stayed the selection process after aggrieved aspirants made a representation on December 17 with signatures of 83 applicants before the court complaining about irregularities in the results of the mains examination held in July 2 to August 8 last year.
Aggrieved of the decision of the High Court, JKPSC had moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Registrar of J&K High Court, challenging the order passed on 21 December, 2018.
The Supreme Court of India on 22 January directed J&K government to complete the selection process of Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) Mains 2016, with further direction to the state that no appointment should be made.
The apex court while passing the direction made it clear that High Court would be free to decide its suo-motu PIL on the matter on the date fixed.
Earlier, the High Court took suo-motto cognizance of the issue after number of aggrieved candidates raised questions over KAS examination notification of 2016.
Almost 6,427 candidates had appeared for the examination of which 963 were selected. The candidates who did not qualify raised objections. The aggrieved candidates complained about digital marking in the examination, data corruption and human error.
They submitted before the court that Public Service Commission has resorted to arbitrary scaling and moderation, which was not mentioned in the notification when the posts were advertised.
The Notification for the KAS-2016 prelims exam was issued on 18-06-2016, which advertised 277 posts in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service, and J&K Accounts Service. Another notification dated 23-04-2017 declared 6,925 out of 47,000 candidates qualified for the KAS mains exam. The cut-off was declared at 270.477 points.
The JKPSC released another revised merit list where it set 277.275 points as cut-off, thus excluding 429 candidates who were declared qualified in the first merit list. The 429 candidates challenged the new cut-off and on December 30, 2017, Justice MK Hanjura directed the JKPSC to allow these 429 ousted candidates to sit in the mains exam.
The KAS-2016 mains exam was conducted from July 2 to August 8, 2018, after a delay of one year. The result was declared on December 4, in which 963 candidates out of 6,427 candidates were declared selected.
rukayasyed@gmail.com