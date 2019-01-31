KAS examination row: HC defers PIL consideration

rukayasyed@gmail.com
rukayasyed@gmail.com
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The High Court on Wednesday deferred consideration of Public Interest Litigation (PIL), with respect to alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive (Mains) examination of KAS batch—2016, till further orders from Supreme Court.
The division bench comprising of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, said, that the matter shall be listed immediately on further orders from the Supreme Court.
“We defer further consideration of the matter till clarification is sought either by Public Service Commission or by any aggrieved party from the Supreme Court as to whether in view of the pendency of Special Leave Petition (SLP) this court can proceed to deal with the preliminary objection regarding maintainability of PIL,” the Court said.
The Court observed that the case is related to service matter and the need is to take a decision on preliminary objection first. “But the only impediment is pendency of the SLP as we are not clear as to whether the Supreme Court has left this Court free to proceed ahead with the case notwithstanding Special Leave Petition pending before that court and deal with the preliminary objection,” the bench remarked.
The Supreme Court of India on 21 January directed J&K government to complete the selection process of Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) Mains 2016, and no appointment shall be made, after JKPSC moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against Registrar of the J&K High Court, challenging the stay order passed by High Court on 21 December, 2018.
The apex court also made it clear that High Court would be free to decide its suo-motu PIL on merits on the date fixed.
Earlier, some candidates filed Instant Applications (IA) seeking to intervene in the PIL. One of the IA with IA number 02/2018, have been filed by seven candidates, who are stated to have qualified the mains examination, the result whereof was declared by the PSC vide notification no.PSC/Exam/80/2018 dated 04.12.2018, prayed for impleadment as party respondents in the PIL.
Similarly, another IA with IA number 01/2019 has been filed by 27 candidates, who are stated to have passed the mains examination and have now to be interviewed by the PSC, sought their impleadment as respondents in the PIL and vacation of the interim direction of staying the selection process passed by the High Court dated 21, December 2018, which according to them, “is greatly prejudicing their interests.”
Another IA with IA no.03/2019 has been filed by two candidates, who are aggrieved of the methodology/ procedure of Digital Evaluation / On Screen Marking (DE/OSM), introduced and adopted by the PSC, and are seeking to intervene in the PIL.
The counsel representing the applicants/candidates in IA no.03/2019, Advocate Javed Iqbal, submitted before the Court that some of the aggrieved candidates have already challenged the action of the PSC in SWP No. 07/2019 with reference to shifting of mode and method of the evaluation of the answer papers from manual to digital screen evaluation and “the same is expected to be listed for consideration before the single bench of this Court within a day or so.” He submitted that the writ petition may be considered along with PIL for consideration.
Advocate Azhar-ul-Amin, learned counsel for the PSC besides senior Advocate Jehangir Iqbal Ganai, Advocate Tufail representing the applicants in IA nos.02/2018 and 01/2019 prayed for closure of the PIL on the ground that the same is not maintainable while giving references of previous judgements of the Supreme Court and J&K High Court.
The counsel representing aggrieved candidates, senior Advocate R. A. Jan, submitted that the Court on considering the seriousness of the matter with reference to the change in the standard of examination by shifting to Digital Evaluation / On Screen Marking (DE/OSM) has entertained the suo-moto PIL for ascertaining as to “how the Commission has made such a change in the procedure, which is stated to be full of errors.”
The amicus curiae in the PIL, Advocate Z.A Shah submitted that in terms of the Supreme Court order dated January 21, 2018 this Court is required to decide the PIL on merits. After hearing the parties, the bench remarked, “We thought it proper to await further orders with reference to clarification from the Supreme Court which may be sought by the parties in appearance.”
Previously, a representation was moved by aggrieved aspirants on December 17 with signatures of 83 applicants before the High Court complaining about irregularities in the results of the mains examination held in July 2 to August 8 last year.