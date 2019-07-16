KAS exam row: HC reserves verdict

July 16, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Monday reserved the judgement on a plea regarding alleged irregularities in J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive (Mains) examination of KAS batch 2016.

The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan reserved judgement after hearing counsels for both parties.

The bench directed JKPSC to submit the relevant records this week before the Bench Secretary of the Court

On May 4, 2019, Supreme Court had directed JKPSC not to declare result of Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination 2016 and asked the J&K High Court to decide the case on merits.

The Supreme Court had said that the High Court is free to decide the pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and all connected cases both on maintainability and merits.

The High Court was directed to do so at the earliest, preferably within a period of four weeks.

On December 21, 2018, High Court had stayed the selection process after aggrieved aspirants made a representation on December 17 with signatures of 83 applicants complaining about irregularities in the results of the mains examination held in July 2 to August 8 last year.

Aggrieved by the decision of High Court, JKPSC moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Registrar of J&K High Court, challenging the order passed on December 21, 2018.

The Supreme Court on January 22 directed J&K government to complete the selection process of KAS Mains 2016, with further direction that no appointment should be made.

The apex court while passing the direction made it clear that High Court would be free to decide its suo-motu PIL on the matter on the date fixed.

Earlier, the High Court took suo-motto cognizance of the issue after number of aggrieved candidates raised questions over KAS examination notification of 2016.

Almost 6,427 candidates had appeared for the examination of which 963 were selected. The candidates who did not qualify raised objections. The aggrieved candidates complained about digital marking in the examination, data corruption and human error.

The KAS-2016 mains exam was conducted from July 2 to August 8, 2018, after a delay of one year. The result was declared on December 4, in which 963 candidates out of 6,427 candidates were declared selected.