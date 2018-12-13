KAS aspirants stage protest, demand reevaluation of answer scripts

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 12:
Scores of KAS aspirants, whose names did not figure in 2016 Mains examination results Wednesday staged a protest here demanding re-evaluation of the answer sheets.
Shouting slogans against the J&K Public Service Commission, they claimed that recent KAS mains results are ‘fake and fabricated.’ They alleged that there is has been a ‘mass error in the evaluation of papers.’
Sajad Ahmad, an aspirant told Rising Kashmir that they have been deliberately left by the government so that blue-eyed candidates are accommodated.
“Digital Marking of answer scripts is yet experimental and has already attracted litigations in other parts of the country. Even UPSC has not adopted such experimental process riddled with flaws,” Ahmad said.
He said an independent judicial inquiry should be ordered to bring to fore the alleged ‘misdemeanors’ of the commission. Reevaluation of mains examination papers can be carried out manually and preferably by the UPSC, Ahmad said.
The aspirants said JKPSC is conducting the viva voice after 15 days from the declaration of the mains examination result. “If they are in hurry and strife, are they trying to dump something fishy beneath the carpet?, they asked.
The aggrieved aspirants appealed High Court and Governor Satya Pal Malik to take cognizance of the matter and deliver justice to the aggrieved aspirants. The protestors threatened to go on hunger strike, self-immolation and mass suicides, if the commission does not ‘revert’ the recently declared mains examination results.
