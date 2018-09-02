KAS aspirants fume over fake media reports

Seek immediate postponement of preliminary exam
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 01:
Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) aspirants Saturday demanded quick withdrawal of fake media reports about their appeal to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) not to postpone the preliminary examination scheduled to be held on September 02.
Reports were circulated regarding aspirants appealing the JKPSC not to defer their examination; however, the KAS aspirants termed the news baseless stating that immediate action should be taken against the media house for harming the interest of aspirants.
“It is hard to believe that how some well-reputed organisations can publish fake news that is detrimental to the careers of 8000 aspirants who appeared in the KAS main Examination 2016,” aspirants told Rising Kashmir.
An aspirant wishing anonymity said that they want the media organisations to come forward with the proof that KAS aspirants submitted such a representation to JKPSC.
Meanwhile, some KAS aspirants Friday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhawan and demanded postponement of exams on the ground as they believe the new UPSC pattern for KAS requires to be implemented in a rational manner and the aspirants have not been given time to prepare for the examination.
Some aspirants told Rising Kashmir, “Our KAS mains examination ended on August 8 and we were given just 22 days to prepare for the examination which has an extensive syllabus and for which UPSC gives six months to prepare."
The aspirants who have already been suffering since 2016 because of the fact that there was 'misconduct' in exams and wrong answer keys were uploaded said that after much litigation, the aspirants were kept at bay for the justice.
“Our Main examination was reconducted in July but the JKPSC changed the examination pattern on the lines of UPSC that includes new subjects. Since the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 02 it is hardly possible to prepare in 22 days,” they said.
Further, they added that they have been fighting since August 8 by visiting JKPSC on regular basis but nobody paid heed to their demands.
“We met several advisors and head offices, highlighted the issue in media but we are left with just two days now that compelled us to meet the Governor on a strike day putting our lives at risk,” they further said.
The aspirants said they wonder as if they are living under an authoritarian regime. "Dictatorship is the only thing Kashmir witnesses," the aspirants alleged.
