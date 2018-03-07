KAS aspirants demand postponement of exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The candidates who are scheduled to appear in second paper of KAS Mains have expressed resentment against the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for announcing inappropriate timing and examination centres.
The aspirants from far off districts like Kupwara, Shopian, and Bandipora are unhappy with the timing and have raised concerns about it.
They said that in view of the shutdown and restrictions in Kashmir, they failed to reach nearer to their examination centres today. “Usually we reach nearer to our examination centres a day prior to the exams but today, the restrictions and shutdowns crippled us to reach before a day,” they said.
They said that the authorities should take note over the matter and must either postpone the exams or announce new examination centr5es which would be closer to their destinations. “Keeping in view of the office and school timing, the traffic usually remain overcrowded and in such circumstances it would be impossible to cross over 50 kilometers and reach the examination centres on time,” the candidates said.
“We appeal the authorities to take necessary steps in this regard,” they said. (KNS)
