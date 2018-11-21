Karwani-Islami leads milad procession

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
A massive rally was organized by the Karwani Islami to mark the Eid-e-Milad celebrations in Kashmir. A statement issued by the KI claimed near about one lac of followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) participated amid recitation of verses and praises in favour of the beloved Messenger (SAW).
The rally started from Karwani Islami Central office Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar and passed through various areas of Srinagar and later culminated at the Jamia Qadria Sumbal, Shadipora where at least one lakh devotees had assembled to have the glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet (SAW).
According to the statement, Karwani Islami said that at Jamia Qadria emotional scenes were witnessed when the holy relic was put on a display. Addressing the mammoth gathering there, Karwani Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami said that that success of life lies in the footsteps of beloved Prophet (SAW) and the solution to the all issues also lies in the same path.
Alama Hami said that Kashmiri people are presently suffering and passing from very sensitive and serious situation as people are sacrificing their life, property and honour almost on daily basis. He said in Kashmir every eye is shedding tears and every heart is wailing. Alama Hami said that people of Kashmir have always rejected the elections and government formations as they believe the solution to the vexed issue of Kashmir dispute doesn’t lie in these things and rather a concrete dialogue with all the stakeholders on board was the need of the hour.
He also called for the intensifying the drive against the eradication of growing liquor and drug abuse in Kashmir stating that the mission launched by the Karwani Islami to root out liquor consumption should achieve success on all fronts and people should cooperate for that.