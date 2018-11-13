Karwan-e-Islami finalises programmes for Eid-e-Milad

Mega rally from Shaheed Gunj to Jamia Qadriya Shadipora
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
The arrival of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) brought light to the entire dark world and he pulled out the mankind from the ultimate illiteracy and short-sightedness and that the Karwan-e-Islami is committed to ensure that the people of Jammu Kashmir follow the footprints of the beloved Prophet (SAW) in true letter and spirit, Karwan-e-Islami said Monday.
In a statement issued here, the Karwan-e-Islami said it had finalised the programmes to be conducted across Kashmir on Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (SAW) that falls on 12th of the current Islamic month of Rabiul Awal.
The statement read that the Karwan-e-Islami would organise a mega Milad rally from its party office Shaheed Gunj that would pass through various areas that later culminate at Jamia Qadriya Sadhipora where the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) would be displayed for the devotees.
Karawan-e-Islami while greeting people on Rabiul Awal said on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, Prophet (SAW) was born and with his birth, he brought a revolution in human thinking, faith, civilization and culture which did not only change the lives of the people but altered the geography of the world.
“Muslims instead of doing lip service in expressing their love and devotion for the Last Messenger of Allah (SAW) need to follow his teachings in letter and spirit and implement them in all sphere of their lives,” it stated.
Paying tributes to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Karwan-e-Islami said the religion of Islam is facing conspiracies from extremist groups, and can only be countered by following the teachings of Islam, Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the holy book of Quran in letter and spirit.