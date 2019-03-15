About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 15, 2019 |

Kartarpur meet

With no respite in the cross Line of Control (LoC) firing and ceasefire violations along LoC and International Border after February 14 when the deadly suicide attack killed at least 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, all eyes were on the twin confidence building measures – LoC trade and travel (Srinagar-Muzzafarabad bus service or Karvan-e-Aman). As tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated, some traders as well as watchers of India-Pak relations feared that the CBMs will be affected. Even after air strikes ad aerial engagement LoC trade was not called off and continued as usual. However, in the last couple of days, the trade between Poonch-Rawalakot remained suspended after fresh ceasefire violations along the LoC. According to officials, the trade was suspended after heavy mortar shelling in the region that also hit a facilitation centre Chakan-da-Bagh. "The trade remained suspended for the second day and is likely to be resumed tomorrow (Friday)," custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told a news agency. With the LoC and Indo-Pak border in J&K witnessing frequent skirmishes, the bilateral relations have nosedived. The situation on Line of Control and the International Border has a bearing on the dynamics of the Indo-Pak relations as can be gauged from the past experiences. Even though the two sides have been stressing on the need to address trust deficit and out-of-box approach to resolve the issues, but every now and then they indulge in rhetorical blame game. Lack of tolerance also comes in the way of mutual understanding on the issues. The troubled relations between India and Pakistan are punctuated by few reconciliatory initiatives which do not last long. On Thursday however, a silver lining was felt in the shape of the first successful meeting on Kartarpur corridor. The meeting was said to be ‘cordial’ and was welcomed by both countries. There was a joint statement issued after the meeting, which is a good sign and reveals thaw in the frozen relations. The corridor again is a confidence building measure with the potential to better the bitter ties between the two countries. At the same time it is meaningless to show belligerence on borders when there is a moment of joint celebration underway somewhere else. The two governments should refrain from killing the process of re-engagement by indulging in accusations and counter-accusations. Strong worded statements will only add to fire as far as the border clashes are concerned. It would be in the interest of both the nations to be more restrained in their statements to pave way for reducing the tension.

 

 

Latest News

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

Mar 14 | Agencies
Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Mar 14 | Irfan Yatoo
Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Mar 14 | Agencies
10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating

Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating 'lies and canards'

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, Pak issue joint statement after

India, Pak issue joint statement after 'cordial' talks on Kartarpur co ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Mar 14 | Agencies
Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

Mar 14 | Agencies
China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

Mar 14 | RK Online Desk
NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 15, 2019 |

Kartarpur meet

              

With no respite in the cross Line of Control (LoC) firing and ceasefire violations along LoC and International Border after February 14 when the deadly suicide attack killed at least 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, all eyes were on the twin confidence building measures – LoC trade and travel (Srinagar-Muzzafarabad bus service or Karvan-e-Aman). As tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated, some traders as well as watchers of India-Pak relations feared that the CBMs will be affected. Even after air strikes ad aerial engagement LoC trade was not called off and continued as usual. However, in the last couple of days, the trade between Poonch-Rawalakot remained suspended after fresh ceasefire violations along the LoC. According to officials, the trade was suspended after heavy mortar shelling in the region that also hit a facilitation centre Chakan-da-Bagh. "The trade remained suspended for the second day and is likely to be resumed tomorrow (Friday)," custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told a news agency. With the LoC and Indo-Pak border in J&K witnessing frequent skirmishes, the bilateral relations have nosedived. The situation on Line of Control and the International Border has a bearing on the dynamics of the Indo-Pak relations as can be gauged from the past experiences. Even though the two sides have been stressing on the need to address trust deficit and out-of-box approach to resolve the issues, but every now and then they indulge in rhetorical blame game. Lack of tolerance also comes in the way of mutual understanding on the issues. The troubled relations between India and Pakistan are punctuated by few reconciliatory initiatives which do not last long. On Thursday however, a silver lining was felt in the shape of the first successful meeting on Kartarpur corridor. The meeting was said to be ‘cordial’ and was welcomed by both countries. There was a joint statement issued after the meeting, which is a good sign and reveals thaw in the frozen relations. The corridor again is a confidence building measure with the potential to better the bitter ties between the two countries. At the same time it is meaningless to show belligerence on borders when there is a moment of joint celebration underway somewhere else. The two governments should refrain from killing the process of re-engagement by indulging in accusations and counter-accusations. Strong worded statements will only add to fire as far as the border clashes are concerned. It would be in the interest of both the nations to be more restrained in their statements to pave way for reducing the tension.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;