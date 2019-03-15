Kartarpur meet

March 15, 2019 |

With no respite in the cross Line of Control (LoC) firing and ceasefire violations along LoC and International Border after February 14 when the deadly suicide attack killed at least 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, all eyes were on the twin confidence building measures – LoC trade and travel (Srinagar-Muzzafarabad bus service or Karvan-e-Aman). As tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated, some traders as well as watchers of India-Pak relations feared that the CBMs will be affected. Even after air strikes ad aerial engagement LoC trade was not called off and continued as usual. However, in the last couple of days, the trade between Poonch-Rawalakot remained suspended after fresh ceasefire violations along the LoC. According to officials, the trade was suspended after heavy mortar shelling in the region that also hit a facilitation centre Chakan-da-Bagh. "The trade remained suspended for the second day and is likely to be resumed tomorrow (Friday)," custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told a news agency. With the LoC and Indo-Pak border in J&K witnessing frequent skirmishes, the bilateral relations have nosedived. The situation on Line of Control and the International Border has a bearing on the dynamics of the Indo-Pak relations as can be gauged from the past experiences. Even though the two sides have been stressing on the need to address trust deficit and out-of-box approach to resolve the issues, but every now and then they indulge in rhetorical blame game. Lack of tolerance also comes in the way of mutual understanding on the issues. The troubled relations between India and Pakistan are punctuated by few reconciliatory initiatives which do not last long. On Thursday however, a silver lining was felt in the shape of the first successful meeting on Kartarpur corridor. The meeting was said to be ‘cordial’ and was welcomed by both countries. There was a joint statement issued after the meeting, which is a good sign and reveals thaw in the frozen relations. The corridor again is a confidence building measure with the potential to better the bitter ties between the two countries. At the same time it is meaningless to show belligerence on borders when there is a moment of joint celebration underway somewhere else. The two governments should refrain from killing the process of re-engagement by indulging in accusations and counter-accusations. Strong worded statements will only add to fire as far as the border clashes are concerned. It would be in the interest of both the nations to be more restrained in their statements to pave way for reducing the tension.