Kartarpur Corridor was taken in 'good faith': Pak

AgenciesIslamabad
Pakistan on Sunday said that the decision on Kartarpur Corridor was taken in 'good faith' and the regime in Islamabad will carry it forward in good faith.
"Dragging my comment towards Sikh sentiments is a deliberate attempt to misrepresent and mislead.
What I said was strictly with reference to bilateral interaction with the Indian government.
We have deep respect for Sikh sentiments and no amount of distortions or controversies would change it," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.