About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kartarpur Corridor was taken in 'good faith': Pak

Published at December 02, 2018 04:55 PM 0Comment(s)768views


Kartarpur Corridor was taken in

Agencies

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday said that the decision on Kartarpur Corridor was taken in 'good faith' and the regime in Islamabad will carry it forward in good faith.

"Dragging my comment towards Sikh sentiments is a deliberate attempt to misrepresent and mislead.

What I said was strictly with reference to bilateral interaction with the Indian government.

We have deep respect for Sikh sentiments and no amount of distortions or controversies would change it," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top