Kartarpur corridor: Sidhu accepts Pak invite, writes to Qureshi

Press Trust of IndiaChandigarh
Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday accepted Pakistan's invite to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of a corridor to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border on Wednesday, saying this initiative would open "the borders of hearts and the mind".
The foundation stone of the Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the Indian side will be laid by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday.
Singh has declined to attend the ceremony in Pakistan, citing its continuous support to terrorist activities in his state and killing of Indian soldiers by Pakistan armed forces.
He, however, welcomed the historic occasion and described it as the cherished desire of Sikhs around the world, but said he "must most reluctantly, however, regret his inability to be present".
On Sunday, Sidhu wrote to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accepting his invitation for the ground-breaking ceremony, where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be present.
"It is with great honour and unalloyed joy that I accept your invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony at Kartarpur Sahib on November 28. I look forward to meeting you on this historic occasion," Sidhu wrote to Qureshi.