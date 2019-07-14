Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes 'controversial' members from Sikh committee

July 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhik Committee's "controversial" secretary-general Gopal Singh Chawla has been removed and he is not part of the delegation which is holding the second round of talks with India in Wagah, a senior official said Sunday.

Officials from India and Pakistan Sunday held the second round of talks to discuss draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor.

The second round of talks, which were scheduled on April 2, was cancelled by India after Pakistan nominated "Khalistani separatists" in the 10-member PSGPC to facilitate Sikh pilgrims after opening of the corridor.

India voiced concerns over the presence of Khalistani separatists in the committee and said it will wait for a response from Islamabad on the issue and will not go ahead with the meeting.