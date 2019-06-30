Kartarpur Corridor: India suggests July 11-14 to Pak for talks

June 30, 2019 | Agencies

India has proposed 11th to 14th July to Pakistan to hold a fresh round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor.

Sources in the External Affairs Ministry said, India had proposed new dates for talks on the issue and it shows India's commitment to the corridor.

Earlier, India had conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the presence of a leading Khalistani separatist in a committee appointed by Islamabad on the Kartarpur project. It had also sought clarifications from Islamabad over certain other issues related to the project.