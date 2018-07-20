About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Karra meets Rahul Gandhi

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 19:

 The newly nominated Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra Thursday met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi at his residence Wednesday evening.
The newly-elected member in the highest powerful decision-making body of Congress thanked Gandhi for bestowing trust in him for nominating him to the prestigious position.
Karra assured him that he would try his level best to come to the expectations of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President in particular and millions of Congress workers in general throughout India.
Karra briefed the Congress President about the prevailing political situation in Jammu Kashmir.
He also discussed issues relating to Panchayat, local bodies and forth coming parliament elections.
Karra also briefed him about the functioning of the Congress party in the State.
Senior politician of Jammu Kashmir, Karra resigned as a PDP Lok Sabha member in September 2016 and joined the Congress.

 

